Overview of Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD

Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood Village, CO. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Huynh works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.