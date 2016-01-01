See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Greenwood Village, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD

Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenwood Village, CO. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Huynh works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Huynh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood
    5200 Dtc Pkwy Ste 400, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis

Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801992060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mai-Lan Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huynh works at Critical Care & Pulmonary Consultants - Greenwood in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Huynh’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

