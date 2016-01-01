Overview of Dr. Mai Lee, MD

Dr. Mai Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at SCL Health Medical Group in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.