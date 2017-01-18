Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mai Liu Sr, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Nassau Queens Pulmonary Associates PC3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Liu is definately one of the most compassionate people in his field. I have been treated by him for about 6 years now and I will NOT see anyone else. He is available for anything that I need. I have also recommended him to many friends and family too. All of whom love him instantly. I love the fact that he follows up on all his patient's blood tests by phone. I have been to many doctors for this courtesy and have been told NO by many. Dr. Liu really seems to care about me & I wouldn't change
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center Program
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Liu Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu Sr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu Sr works at
Dr. Liu Sr speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu Sr.
