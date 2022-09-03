Overview of Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD

Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Sharaf works at FEM Centre in Colleyville, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.