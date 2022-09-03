Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD
Overview of Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD
Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colleyville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Sharaf works at
Dr. Sharaf's Office Locations
1
FEM Centre6221 Colleyville Blvd Ste 150, Colleyville, TX 76034 Directions (817) 251-6533
2
Continuum Internal Medicine and Pediatrics9509 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 617-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Sharaf for over 12 years. She truly listens to your concerns and answers all your questions. Dr Sharaf really cares about her patients and makes sure you understand what your diagnosis is and the plan of action she has for you. She takes the time with you and makes sure all questions how been answered. She explains everything so it is easy to understand.
About Dr. Mai Sharaf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598716805
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.