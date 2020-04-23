Overview

Dr. Mai Yousef, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Yousef works at Preferred Primary Care Physicians in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.