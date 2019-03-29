Dr. Maia Chakerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maia Chakerian, MD
Overview
Dr. Maia Chakerian, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.
Dr. Chakerian works at
Locations
Maia Ursula Chakerian, M.D.14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 240, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1468
Raul A Vernal Inc360 Dardanelli Ln Ste 2G, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 692-3059
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is without a doubt the best pain management physician I have ever been under the care of. She is caring, kind and brilliant. She is always up to date with the newest medications and procedures. She has performed multiple procedures on me with skill and the very best outcome. I highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Maia Chakerian, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakerian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakerian speaks Portuguese and Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakerian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakerian.
