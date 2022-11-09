Dr. Maia Kayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maia Kayal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maia Kayal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had a screening done with her and she was so kind and relaxing. The only thing is I felt sort of "cheated". She told me have sweet dreams or good sleep (don't remember) and I said I'm not going to sleep yet...the next thing I knew, I was in the recovery room... Lol.. I highly recommend her ad well as the place I had the screening, The Endoscopy Center of New York...All and all a very positive experience!
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.