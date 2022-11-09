See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Maia Kayal, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maia Kayal, MD

Dr. Maia Kayal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kayal works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kayal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center
    17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Anemia
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Anemia
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I had a screening done with her and she was so kind and relaxing. The only thing is I felt sort of "cheated". She told me have sweet dreams or good sleep (don't remember) and I said I'm not going to sleep yet...the next thing I knew, I was in the recovery room... Lol.. I highly recommend her ad well as the place I had the screening, The Endoscopy Center of New York...All and all a very positive experience!
    Shifra Rosenfeld — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Maia Kayal, MD
    About Dr. Maia Kayal, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336482801
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maia Kayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kayal works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kayal’s profile.

    Dr. Kayal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kayal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

