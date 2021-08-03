See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD

Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.

Dr. Sharuk works at Harvard Vangaurd Medical Assoc in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 774-0940
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 654-7280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2021
    Dr. Sharuk has been my OBGYN provider for a few years now, supporting me through a LEEP surgery, a very complicated pregnancy, and most recently the birth of my healthy baby boy. From off-hours phone calls, to late night messages, and even re-arranging her schedule - Dr. Sharuk has gone above and beyond to support my physical and mental health. One of her colleagues recently said to me, “She has the biggest heart” - I couldn’t agree more!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD
    About Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437445830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharuk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharuk works at Harvard Vangaurd Medical Assoc in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sharuk’s profile.

    Dr. Sharuk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

