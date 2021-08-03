Overview of Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD

Dr. Maia Sharuk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.



Dr. Sharuk works at Harvard Vangaurd Medical Assoc in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.