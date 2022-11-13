Overview of Dr. Maija Sanna, MD

Dr. Maija Sanna, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sanna works at Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care in Torrance, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Anemia and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.