Overview of Dr. Maina Shetty, MD

Dr. Maina Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They completed their residency with Highland Hosp



Dr. Shetty works at Maina R Shetty MD, FACP in Hayward, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.