Dr. Maiquel Carrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maiquel Carrasco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Gabriela Olaru Obgyn PC328 E 75th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-3722
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment you walk in the office you are impressed. The place is special. The staff is great. Dr. Carrasco is kind, funny and attentive. Highly knowledgeable. I recommend him without hesitation. I have felt safe under his care for two decades and I will continue to see him in the future. The best gynecologist I have known.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrasco speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
