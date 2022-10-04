Dr. Maira Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maira Campos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maira Campos, MD
Dr. Maira Campos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their fellowship with David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
Dr. Campos works at
Dr. Campos' Office Locations
Ridley Tree Cancer Center540 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 879-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and listens very carefully!
About Dr. Maira Campos, MD
- Hematology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1497020861
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
- University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center / Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campos works at
Dr. Campos speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.