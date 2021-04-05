Dr. Maisha Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maisha Barnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Maisha Barnes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
Liver Institute1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 268, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-4400
Liver Institute At Methodist Tyler5040 Kinsey Dr Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (214) 947-4400
Liver Institute At Methodist Plano5300 W Plano Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 947-4400
Liver Institute At Methodist Lubbock2405 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401 Directions (214) 947-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and interested in patient health. Communicates excellently. Listens to patient concerns. Excellent staff: NP, assistants, schedulers, receptionists.
About Dr. Maisha Barnes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
