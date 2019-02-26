Overview

Dr. Maithili Chitnavis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chitnavis works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.