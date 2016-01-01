Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD
Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Siddhartha Med Coll, Bangalore Univ, Tumkur, India and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Renal Associates333 Laurel Oak Rd Ste 230, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Siddhartha Med Coll, Bangalore Univ, Tumkur, India
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
