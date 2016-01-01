Overview of Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD

Dr. Maitreyee Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Siddhartha Med Coll, Bangalore Univ, Tumkur, India and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.