Dr. Maiyen Hawkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maiyen Hawkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maiyen Hawkins, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
-
1
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
-
2
Endoscopy Center12800 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 200, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 259-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins?
Would absolutely recommend. Very friendly, makes you feel comfortable and not rushed, takes time to listen and explain things in detail to make sure you understand.
About Dr. Maiyen Hawkins, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1841446655
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.