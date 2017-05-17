See All Plastic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD

Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Ruetschi works at MAJA S RUETSCHI MD in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruetschi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maja S Ruetschi MD
    72301 Country Club Dr Ste 102, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 340-1199
  2. 2
    Maja S Ruetschi MD
    71511 Highway 111 Ste E, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 340-1199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2017
    I Highly recommend Dr. Ruetschi , I trust her expertise and experience , and you can tell she has been doing this for a longtime and frankly would not want to go to anyone else here in the Desert Area ....
    lynn Taylor in Desert Hot Springs, CA — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, French and German
    • 1083789424
    Education & Certifications

    • Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr
    • New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
    • New York Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    • Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maja Ruetschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruetschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruetschi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruetschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruetschi works at MAJA S RUETSCHI MD in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ruetschi’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruetschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruetschi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruetschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruetschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

