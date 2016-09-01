Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD
Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Dr. Sandberg's Office Locations
Redding Radiation Oncologists PC963 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-3921
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandberg is not overly aggressive, yet she is thorugh. Her diagnosis was the same as my second opinion, so she and I created a game plan and the outcome was exactly as she said it would be. My scar is minimal, and other than one breast being smaller than the other, there is no deformity from the partial mascectomy. Her bed side manner is great and she does not scare you into doing more than is necessary. It will be a sad day for Redding when she decides to retire.
About Dr. Maja Sandberg, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universtiy Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.