Overview of Dr. Majd Chahin, MD

Dr. Majd Chahin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They completed their fellowship with Breast Cancer, Emory University School Of Medicine



Dr. Chahin works at South Carolina Cancer Specialists - Bluffton at St. Joseph's/Candler in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.