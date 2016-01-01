Dr. Majd Chahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majd Chahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Majd Chahin, MD
Dr. Majd Chahin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They completed their fellowship with Breast Cancer, Emory University School Of Medicine
Dr. Chahin works at
Dr. Chahin's Office Locations
South Carolina Cancer Specialists - Bluffton at St. Joseph's/Candler100 Buckwalter Place Blvd, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 208-2895
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Majd Chahin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1760472849
Education & Certifications
- Breast Cancer, Emory University School Of Medicine
- Lutheran Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Lutheran Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahin has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chahin speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahin.
