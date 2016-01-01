See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Kanaa works at INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Charles L Pollard, NP
Charles L Pollard, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Schumann, MD
Dr. John Schumann, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP
Mackenzie Ainsworth, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Integris Baptist Medical Center
    3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 949-3011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kanaa?

Photo: Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kanaa to family and friends

Dr. Kanaa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kanaa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD.

About Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982150900
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kanaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kanaa works at INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kanaa’s profile.

Dr. Kanaa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Majd Kanaa, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.