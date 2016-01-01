See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Dliw works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C405, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Umctx-ttp Physicians Neurology
    3601 4th St Stop 9410, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Edema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Pulmonary Edema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dliw?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dliw to family and friends

    Dr. Dliw's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dliw

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD.

    About Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1790041069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majdi Dliw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dliw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dliw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dliw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dliw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dliw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dliw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dliw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dliw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.