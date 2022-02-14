Overview

Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Ashchi works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center - Jacksonville East Hodges in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Middleburg, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.