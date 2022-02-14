See All Cardiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO

Cardiology
4.3 (50)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Ashchi works at Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center - Jacksonville East Hodges in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL, Middleburg, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Care Bluffton
    14011 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-4243
  2. 2
    Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA
    3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-4245
  3. 3
    Heart Care Bluffton
    465 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 639-4246
  4. 4
    Heart Care Bluffton
    1909 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-9246
  5. 5
    Heart Care Bluffton
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 201, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-9247
  6. 6
    Heart Care Bluffton
    3839 County Road 218, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-9248
  7. 7
    Heart Care Bluffton
    1564 Kingsley Ave Ste 300, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 590-9243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Venous Insufficiency
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Venous Insufficiency
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Persian
    • 1134118805
    Education & Certifications

    • Metro Health|Metro Hlth/Mt Sinai Med Center Case West Res University|University Conn At Hartford Hospital
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Human Hospital - South Broward|Humana Hospital Of S Broward|Humana Hospital Of South Broward
    • Nova Southeastern University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majdi Ashchi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashchi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Venous Insufficiency and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ashchi speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Persian.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

