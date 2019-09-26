Dr. Majed Chane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majed Chane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
California Heart Specialists Majed Chane MD18800 Main St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 842-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Dr. Majed Chanes office the Staff is very pleasant and attentive with my husband. Best doctor my husband has seen hands down. He is very thorough and efficient when we visit him.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1184662629
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- Usc University Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
