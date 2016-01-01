Dr. Dalloul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majed Dalloul, MD
Overview of Dr. Majed Dalloul, MD
Dr. Majed Dalloul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health and Saint Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Dalloul works at
Dr. Dalloul's Office Locations
Avicenna Behavioral Health LLC920 N York Rd Ste 200, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 749-1433
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-4062
Norweigan American Hospital1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 278-8800Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Humboldt Park Health
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Majed Dalloul, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1922328426
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dalloul has seen patients for Nondependent Opioid Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalloul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalloul speaks Arabic.
