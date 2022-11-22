Overview of Dr. Majed Rammouni, MD

Dr. Majed Rammouni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Rammouni works at Ascension Medical Group - Lakeside Internal Medicine in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.