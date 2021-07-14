Dr. Majed Zouhairi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zouhairi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majed Zouhairi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
New Windsor GI955 Little Britain Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553 Directions (845) 562-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
A very caring and attentive physician and medical staff; before, during, and after care (colonoscopy).
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1437383833
- Duke University
- Georgetown University
- UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zouhairi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zouhairi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zouhairi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zouhairi works at
Dr. Zouhairi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zouhairi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zouhairi speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zouhairi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zouhairi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zouhairi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zouhairi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.