Dr. Majed Zouhairi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Windsor, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Zouhairi works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in New Windsor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.