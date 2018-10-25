Dr. Majid Alzagoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzagoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Alzagoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Majid Alzagoum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They completed their fellowship with St. John's Hosp
Dr. Alzagoum works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan PC18303 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 412-7251
Cardiovascular Institute of Michigan43230 Garfield Rd Ste 150, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 412-7251
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-zagoum is the best cardiologist! He truly cares about his patients! He answers all your questions and spends the time to explain your condition and makes sure you are getting the best treatment!
About Dr. Majid Alzagoum, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1053318170
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Hosp
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Alzagoum works at
