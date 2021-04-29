Dr. Majid Basit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Basit, MD
Overview
Dr. Majid Basit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Basit works at
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5970
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my cardiologist for over 10 years, wouldn't trust anyone else to take care of my heart issues. He is also kind, explains things so I understand and answers my questions.
About Dr. Majid Basit, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1609078112
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basit accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basit has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basit speaks Arabic and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Basit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.