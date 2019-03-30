Dr. Majid Fateh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fateh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Fateh, MD
Overview
Dr. Majid Fateh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
New York Fertility Institute1015 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 734-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fateh helped us conceive our lovely daughter After failing 7!times with Multiple other “experts”After one failed attempt we just couldn’t afford anymore in 1994. He treated us FREE and would not stop until we conceived We love him and his dedication. Our lovely daughter just graduated from Columbia law and we owe so so much to him He is not only an expert and TOP DOC but our savior We love him Thank you!! Money or insurance is well spent 50% prayer 50 %Dr Fateh 10 STARS Submitted RN ph
About Dr. Majid Fateh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Wyoming
Dr. Fateh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fateh speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fateh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fateh.
