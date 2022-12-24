See All Neurologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD

Neurology
4.7 (145)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Fotuhi works at NeuroGrow Brain Fitness Center in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NeuroGrow Brain Fitness Center
    8280 Greensboro Dr Ste 240, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 462-9296
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia

Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Cranial Trauma
Headache
Migraine
Cognitive Function Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Attention Problems
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma)
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Confusion
Diplopia
Dizziness
Herniated Disc
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea
Memory Loss
Meningitis
Neurofeedback
Neurological Testing
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Pituitary Tumor
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Coaching
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD
    About Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD

    • Neurology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1174573356
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Med Institute
    • Harvard Medical School
    • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fotuhi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fotuhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fotuhi works at NeuroGrow Brain Fitness Center in McLean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fotuhi’s profile.

    Dr. Fotuhi has seen patients for Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fotuhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fotuhi speaks Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Fotuhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fotuhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fotuhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fotuhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

