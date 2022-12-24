Dr. Fotuhi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD
Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
NeuroGrow Brain Fitness Center8280 Greensboro Dr Ste 240, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 462-9296Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Howard County General Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Fotuhi is a very gifted physician. He has been treating our brother for cognitive issues for the past two years. I have been with my brother during his visits with Dr. Fotuhi and have witnessed the compassionate and kind yet thorough manner in which he evaluated and treated him as well as addressed our concerns. He was able to create a treatment program that allowed our brother's brain function to maintain a stable state longer than we had expected. Our brother continues to work to maintain this state of function thanks to Dr. Fotuhi and his team. Dr. Fotuhi's genuine concern for our brother brought him a sense of security and safety that allowed his mind to be calm. Thank you for bringing Neurogrow and your incredible talents to the patients and families that you serve.
About Dr. Majid Fotuhi, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Med Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
