Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD
Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Spine and Pain Clinics of North America24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 345, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-5107
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Ghauri is very knowledgeable and he cares about his patients and all his receptionists that work for him are very nice and respectful his office place is very clean
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Med|Med|University Of Maryland Hospital|University Of Maryland Hospital
- University of Louisville Medical Center
- Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College
Dr. Ghauri has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
