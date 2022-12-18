Overview

Dr. Majid Ghauri, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dulles, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan|Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Ghauri works at Spine and Pain Clinics of North America in Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.