Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD

Phlebology
4.8 (79)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD is a Phlebologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Phlebology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jamali works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of New York
    42 Broadway Ste 1501, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 480-2777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Chin Implant
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Corrective Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Dental Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Malocclusion - Short Stature Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Mandibular (Lower Jaw) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary (Upper Jaw ) Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Healthfirst

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2021
    I had a surgery with Dr. Jamali to remove the exostosis around my upper teeth. The surgery result is pretty good. During the recovery, my did not feel much pain. Thanks for Dr Jamli's professional skills!
    Anonymous — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043534167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts College of Pharmacy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majid Jamali, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamali works at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jamali’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

