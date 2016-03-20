Dr. Moshirfar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid Moshirfar, MD
Overview of Dr. Majid Moshirfar, MD
Dr. Majid Moshirfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Moshirfar's Office Locations
Intermountain Eye Centers999 N Curtis Rd Ste 205, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 373-1200
Hoopes Vision Correction Center11820 S State St Ste 200, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 585-3937
Davidson Orthopedics LLC6360 S 3000 E Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 585-3937Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic, brilliant individual . I have heard from many sources that he is known nationally and internationally but he is so humble that you do not get that impression about him . He is a great LASIK surgeon . My neighbor told me that he is an amazing cornea transplant surgeon as well . In Utah, he is the only cornea Doctor that can fix others' mess. He has the best bedside manner Google him .
About Dr. Majid Moshirfar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Illinois University
