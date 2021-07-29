Overview of Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD

Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pahlavi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Rahimifar works at Bakersfield Neuroscience and Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.