Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD

Neurosurgery
2.7 (53)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD

Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pahlavi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Rahimifar works at Bakersfield Neuroscience and Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahimifar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Bravo Family Medicine Inc.
    2601 Oswell St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 872-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528018785
    Education & Certifications

    • Sunnybrook Hosp
    • Toronto U Hosps
    • Nemazii Hosp
    • Pahlavi
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimifar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahimifar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahimifar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahimifar works at Bakersfield Neuroscience and Spine Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rahimifar’s profile.

    Dr. Rahimifar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimifar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimifar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimifar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimifar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimifar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

