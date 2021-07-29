Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimifar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD
Overview of Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD
Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pahlavi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Rahimifar works at
Dr. Rahimifar's Office Locations
Rio Bravo Family Medicine Inc.2601 Oswell St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did C2 thru C7 surgery on my 81yr old mother. He did a wonderful job. The only thing I would have liked was to talk to him after the surgery. I was in lobby and no one notified me she was done. I had to keep asking. But the nurses explained it all. First visit to office he was called into emg surgery but is nurse assistance did all we needed removing staples etc. she was Awesome. We are going back in sept hope we will meet him.
About Dr. Majid Rahimifar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sunnybrook Hosp
- Toronto U Hosps
- Nemazii Hosp
- Pahlavi
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahimifar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimifar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahimifar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimifar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimifar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimifar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimifar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimifar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimifar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.