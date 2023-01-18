Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry.
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Family Dental Center30 E 40th St Rm 705, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 835-2636Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi?
I had to get a cavity filled and it was the smoothest experience. He was gentle and I very extremely comfortable.
About Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS
- Dentistry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1922134428
Education & Certifications
- Misch Implant Fellowship
- New York University / College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi works at
Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.