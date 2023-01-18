See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (146)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi works at Advanced Family Dental Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Family Dental Center
    30 E 40th St Rm 705, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 835-2636
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chipped Tooth
Cosmetic Dental Procedure
Dental Disorders
Chipped Tooth
Cosmetic Dental Procedure
Dental Disorders

Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Restorative Procedure Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I had to get a cavity filled and it was the smoothest experience. He was gentle and I very extremely comfortable.
    K. F. — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1922134428
    Education & Certifications

    • Misch Implant Fellowship
    • New York University / College of Dentistry
