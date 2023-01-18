Overview

Dr. Majid Rajabi-Khamesi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry.



Dr. Rajabi-Khamesi works at Advanced Family Dental Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.