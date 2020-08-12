Overview of Dr. Majid Torabi, MD

Dr. Majid Torabi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.