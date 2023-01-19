Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ontanillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD
Dr. Majonel Ontanillas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
SW Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr Majonel Ontanillas was the primary doctor for me and my husband and since day one till the time that we had to move out of state he was the best doctor that cared. He is very professional and kind, listens to all our concerns and does not rush , he is always there for us and we really love visiting Dr Ontanillas and too bad we left las vegas but we recommended Dr Ontanillas to our friends and both were very satisfied and grateful Dr Ontanillas, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and wish to find another Dr like you here in WA ??
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235105313
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ontanillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ontanillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ontanillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ontanillas.
