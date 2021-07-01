Overview of Dr. Major Blair Jr, MD

Dr. Major Blair Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Blair Jr works at Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.