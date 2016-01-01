Dr. Maju Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maju Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maju Mathews, MD
Dr. Maju Mathews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews' Office Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Behavioral Health Institute851 Route 73 N Ste C, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 512-8108
-
2
Synapse Integrative Behavioral Health750 Route 73 S Ste 210, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 399-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
About Dr. Maju Mathews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508801010
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.