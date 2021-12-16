See All General Surgeons in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Makala Reddy, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Apple Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Makala Reddy, MD

Dr. Makala Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Reddy works at MAKALA REDDY N MD OFFICE in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reddy's Office Locations

    Makala N. Reddy
    18523 Corwin Rd Ste F, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 242-5116
    Victor Valley Global Medical Center
    15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-8691

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Ventral Hernia
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Ventral Hernia
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reddy to family and friends

    Dr. Reddy's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Reddy

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Makala Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407906902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Makala Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

