Overview of Dr. Makala Reddy, MD

Dr. Makala Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Reddy works at MAKALA REDDY N MD OFFICE in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.