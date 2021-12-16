Dr. Makala Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makala Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Makala Reddy, MD
Dr. Makala Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Makala N. Reddy18523 Corwin Rd Ste F, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-5116
Victor Valley Global Medical Center15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-8691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to him last minute and he made room for me and did my surgery. I'm so happy i had him. I felt safe with him. His office team are amazing too...
About Dr. Makala Reddy, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.