Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Tshionyi works at Oregon Medical Group Imaging in Eugene, OR with other offices in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.