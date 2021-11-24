Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tshionyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD
Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Tshionyi works at
Dr. Tshionyi's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 228-3400Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Everett Clinic Psychiatry1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 110, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-4041
-
3
Western Washington Medical Group Inc. Ps.12728 19th Ave SE Ste 300, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 252-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tshionyi is an outstanding doctor. He helped us understand and cope with Alzheimer's diagnosis and did so with clarity and compassion. (NOTE: This is my 2nd time trying to post this review. I hope that it will be approved; doctors of this caliber deserve to have positive reviews that can be publicly viewed.)
About Dr. Makambo Tshionyi, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1659782985
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
