Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, MD

Hematology
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, MD

Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Evangelist works at New York Oncology Hematology in Clifton Park, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Tobacco Use Disorder and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evangelist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clifton Park Cancer Center
    3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 831-4434
  2. 2
    AMC at Patroon Creek
    400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-6696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Lung Cancer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Secondary Malignancies

Lung Cancer
Tobacco Use Disorder
Secondary Malignancies
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Erythropoietin Test
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemophilia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercoagulable State
Hypokalemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Joint Pain
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Perimenopause
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Tongue Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Lymphoma
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryoglobulinemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Eye Cancer
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hemophilia A
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Leukocytosis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lip Cancer
Lipid Disorders
Lobular Carconima
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mastodynia
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Multiple Myeloma
Muscle Spasm
Mycosis Fungoides
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Penile Cancer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Plasmapheresis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Reticulosarcoma
Retinoblastoma
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Jun 19, 2021
    I have a oncogene driven lung cancer, and actually seek my primary care with a lung cancer specialist in Boston. However, I have found it necessary to have a local oncologist. I actually was pleasantly surprised by Dr. Evangelist's level of knowledge and preparation. I still recommend having an oncologist in a major cancer center such as MGH, Dana Farber, or MSKCC. But don't be put off by negative reviews here.
    Laura greco — Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evangelist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evangelist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evangelist has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Tobacco Use Disorder and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evangelist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

