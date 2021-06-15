Dr. Makiko Ban-Hoefen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ban-Hoefen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makiko Ban-Hoefen, MD
Overview of Dr. Makiko Ban-Hoefen, MD
Dr. Makiko Ban-Hoefen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4435Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Interlakes Oncology & Hematology211 White Spruce Blvd Ste A, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 475-8700
Urmc Home Care Pharmacy155 Bellwood Dr, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 453-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Finger Lakes Canandaigua395 West St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 393-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to everything, goes above and beyond with assisting patient in medical needs. Infusion team is Amazing at Thompson. Team focused .
About Dr. Makiko Ban-Hoefen, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972600492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ban-Hoefen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ban-Hoefen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ban-Hoefen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ban-Hoefen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ban-Hoefen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ban-Hoefen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ban-Hoefen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.