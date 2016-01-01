See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Makoto Ishii, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Makoto Ishii, MD

Dr. Makoto Ishii, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ishii works at Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ishii's Office Locations

    Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program
    428 East 72nd Street Suite 500, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Corticobasal Degeneration
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Memory Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Makoto Ishii, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962661579
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Makoto Ishii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ishii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ishii works at Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ishii’s profile.

    Dr. Ishii has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishii.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

