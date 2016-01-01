See All General Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    550 S Beretania St Ste 403, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 691-8897
  2. 2
    Susan S. Hiraoka Dpm LLC
    642 Ulukahiki St Ste 207, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-9931
  3. 3
    Adventist Health Castle - Perioperative Services
    640 Ulukahiki St, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 263-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Port Placements or Replacements
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Port Placements or Replacements

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Makoto Ogihara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659419380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOKYO UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

