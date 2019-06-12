Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokiwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD
Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center|Tohoku University Hospital
Dr. Tokiwa works at
Dr. Tokiwa's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 516 Route 303516 Route 303, Orangeburg, NY 10962 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tokiwa is one of the best doctors I've ever had, let alone gyno. She has an amazing balance of bed side manner with her medical knowledge. She has gotten me through some stressful moments over the last two years and I'm so grateful to have such an amazing doctor on my side.
About Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Japanese
- 1447598677
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center|Tohoku University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokiwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokiwa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokiwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokiwa works at
Dr. Tokiwa has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokiwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tokiwa speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokiwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokiwa.
