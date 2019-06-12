Overview of Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD

Dr. Makoto Tokiwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center|Tohoku University Hospital



Dr. Tokiwa works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Orangeburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.