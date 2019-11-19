Dr. Makram Ebeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Makram Ebeid, MD
Overview of Dr. Makram Ebeid, MD
Dr. Makram Ebeid, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Ebeid works at
Dr. Ebeid's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ebeid is the best! He closed an ASD for my daughter when she was 10. She is about to be 27 and has no problems with the device in her heart. He has a wonderful, caring bedside manner and is capable of completely relating to his young patients. My daughter loved him, had complete confidence in him and was never fearful about appointments. My family will recommend him to anyone! He is a great asset to UMC!
About Dr. Makram Ebeid, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386672970
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- U Ms Sch Med
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebeid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebeid speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebeid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebeid.
