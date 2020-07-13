Overview

Dr. Makram Gedeon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gedeon works at ColumbiaDoctors 1 Pondfield Road in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Bristol, CT, New Britain, CT and Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.