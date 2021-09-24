Overview

Dr. Mala Balakumar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Balakumar works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.