Dr. Freeman-Kwaku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD
Overview of Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD
Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku works at
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku's Office Locations
Arboretum Obstetrics & Gynecology3125 Springbank Ln Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 341-1103
Atrium Health Union600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 341-1103
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so overly satisfied with my care and treatment from Dr Freeman. I’m going on two week post op of my fibroid surgery. Dr Freeman is a pretty direct straight to the point kinda doctor, she is efficient , she gets you in and out and I never wait for an extremely long time not even really a 20 min waiting room wait ever! When it comes to surgery I don’t know much, but I know I trust her with my life!! … I’m such a brat and baby I always felt comfortable with her I came out of surgery didn’t even know I had went into one … my pains levels where very low after being released from hospital! I was super surprised again imma baby when it comes to pain I hate it!!! My C-section cut is so satisfying she did a really good job my cut line is super thin and healing very well already! Malpractice is currently the 3rd cause of death in US get yourself a doctor you trust and that cares about you Again Dr freeman is for me very 5 star treatment and care!! I highly recommend her
About Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972582286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku works at
Dr. Freeman-Kwaku speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman-Kwaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.