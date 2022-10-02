See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (30)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD

Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Freeman-Kwaku works at Arboretum OB/GYN in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Freeman-Kwaku's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arboretum Obstetrics & Gynecology
    3125 Springbank Ln Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-1103
  2. 2
    Atrium Health Union
    600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC 28112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 341-1103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
STD Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
STD Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku?

    Oct 02, 2022
    I’m so overly satisfied with my care and treatment from Dr Freeman. I’m going on two week post op of my fibroid surgery. Dr Freeman is a pretty direct straight to the point kinda doctor, she is efficient , she gets you in and out and I never wait for an extremely long time not even really a 20 min waiting room wait ever! When it comes to surgery I don’t know much, but I know I trust her with my life!! … I’m such a brat and baby I always felt comfortable with her I came out of surgery didn’t even know I had went into one … my pains levels where very low after being released from hospital! I was super surprised again imma baby when it comes to pain I hate it!!! My C-section cut is so satisfying she did a really good job my cut line is super thin and healing very well already! Malpractice is currently the 3rd cause of death in US get yourself a doctor you trust and that cares about you Again Dr freeman is for me very 5 star treatment and care!! I highly recommend her
    Kimberly — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freeman-Kwaku to family and friends

    Dr. Freeman-Kwaku's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD.

    About Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972582286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freeman-Kwaku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman-Kwaku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman-Kwaku. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman-Kwaku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mala Freeman-Kwaku, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.